Author Rosa Jordan visits Kimberley

Event at Public Library Thursday at 4 p.m.

Author Rosa Jordan

How does one become an author who “writes all over the map?” Rosa Jordan tells how the travel and writing began and how the Kootenays became a writer’s dream come true, when she visits the Kimberley Public Library this Thursday, September 14 at 4 p.m.

Best known for Lonely Planet’s Cycling Cuba and Cuba’s Best Beaches, co-authored with her partner Derek Choukalos, Rosa has also written two adventure travel books, Cuba Unspun and Dangerous Places: Travels on the Edge.

Her novel, Far From Botany Bay, won the OneBookOneKootenay award, followed by The Woman She Was, set in Cuba and featured on the cover of BC Book World.

She has also written four young adult novels: The Last Wild Place, Wild Spirits, The Goatnappers and Lost Goat Lane, winners of various awards in Canada and the US.

Admission is free. Please join us at the Library and show Rosa how we appreciate writers and their contributions to our everyday sanity. What would we do without the creatives in our world?

