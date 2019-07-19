Author to host book signing in Kimberley

The book ‘Lost’ tells the story of Kimberley local Paul Kerr who went missing on the Grey Creek Pass in 2015

Kootenay author Lori Luczka will be hosting a book signing at Bavarian Home Hardware in Kimberley on Sunday, July 21, 2019 to celebrate the launch of her book, ‘Lost’.

The book is about a local man, Paul Kerr, who went missing for nearly three days on the Grey Creek Pass. Kerr was reported missing after he never checked in with friends and family. A search was conducted of the Grey Creek Pass and St Mary Lake area, and Kerr was eventually found pinned under his motorcycle by a group of bikers. They were unaware of the missing person report but called in an ambulance given his condition.

READ MORE: Paul Kerr, missing Kimberley man, has been located

Luczka grew up in Creston, where she met Kerr, and they became friends throughout their teenage years.

25 years later she now calls Saskatoon her home. A friend of hers passed on the story of Kerr’s accident, which inspired Luczka to help him write a book about his struggles during the days he was lost.

“It was a beautiful early summer day in the Kootenays, one to remember,” reads the intro to the book, written by Kerr. “I was home, my town that I knew well and the people knew me. [With a] carbon compound helmet on, I headed out for a bike ride up Grey Creek Pass. On my return that afternoon something went terribly, terribly wrong.

“This story shares the three days I was missing, the struggle of the find and the fight to get through with my second chance at life, not forgetting the community that rallied around me and the family and friends that have supported me through everything.”

Luczka says it was an honour to help Kerr tell his story.

“It was an honour to work for him on this and work with him in helping with his second chance at life,” she said.



corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter