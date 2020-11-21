Banff Mountain Film Fest tour online only this year

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour has always been popular with Kimberley/Cranbrook residents, but it will be a little different this year — as in online only.

The festival itself was online only this fall for the first time in its 45 year history, and the tour of films will follow in its footsteps.

You can bring the award winning films to your living room with tickets going on sale starting November 26.

From the over 400 entries submitted into the Festival each year, award-winning films and audience favourites are carefully selected to travel the globe. This year’s tour will feature a collection of the most inspiring action, environmental, and adventure films, one of them featuring Kimberley’s own Bruce Kirkby.

Keep an eye on Wildsight’s Facebook and Instagram for more information on how to access the films.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter