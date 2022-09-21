BC Ale Trail launches Cranbrook, Kimberley tasting passport

The BC Ale Trail, “the definitive online resource for those interested in exploring the extraordinary world of BC craft beer,” — according to their website — has once again launched their Tasting Passports for this fall. There are five in total, with one running from Sept. 6 to Oct. 16 for Kimberley and Cranbrook.

Those interested can pick up their passport at one of the eight businesses in Cranbrook or five in Kimberley, or at either city’s Visitor Information Centre. Then, they can ask for a stamp at each participating business when they go to eat or drink there.

After six stamps have been collected, the passport can be signed and handed in to either city’s visitor centre to collect their custom enamel mug and be entered into a draw for a chance to win the Grand Prize.

This year the grant prize package features a two-night stay at the Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort, including a “Picnic on the Peak, provided by Eclipse Helicopters and the Heid Out and Fisher Peak Brewing.

Multiple entries are permitted and encouraged.

The list of businesses is as follows:

Cranbrook

•The Blind Pig

•Ella’s

•Fenwick & Baker Public House

•Fire and Oak

•The Heid Out and Fisher Peak Brewing

•Hot Shots Café

•St. Eugene Resort

Kimberley

•Biscuit: A Place To Sup

•Bohemian Spirits

•Grist & Mash Brewery

•Over Time Beer Works

•The Houglass