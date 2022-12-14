Route 23, the free ski shuttle, will be back in service on December 27 in Kimberley. File photo

Route 23, the free ski shuttle, will be back in service on December 27 in Kimberley. File photo

Bc Transit announces Kimberley’s free ski shuttle will be back on December 27

Hot on the heels of Tuesday’s announcement by Kimberley Alpine Resort that the NorthStar Quad chair, disabled by arson last year, has entered the final testing phase in order to be brought back into use, comes an announcement by BC Transit that Kimberley’s free ski shuttle will return on December 27, 2022 to provide service between the resort and downtown.

Route 23 Peak to Platzl Ski Shuttle will offer free service between the base of Kimberley Alpine Resort to the on-mountain accommodations, downtown shops and restaurants, helping to support local tourism. This free shuttle will run until April 9, 2023.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Wildsight provides tips for a more eco-friendly Christmas

Just Posted

Route 23, the free ski shuttle, will be back in service on December 27 in Kimberley. File photo
Bc Transit announces Kimberley’s free ski shuttle will be back on December 27

Buying your Christmas tree from a local grower is the most eco-friendly option says Wildsight. kootenaytreefarms.ca/gallery/
Wildsight provides tips for a more eco-friendly Christmas

Bald Eagle photo by Claude Rioux
Calling all birders: Christmas bird counts are near

The Northstar Quad chairlift at Kimberley Alpine Resort has been running for ten days and is now ready for the certification and load testing process, final stages before it is ready for public use. KAR photo.
Kimberley Alpine Resort’s Northstar chairlift begins load testing, certification process