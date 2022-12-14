Bc Transit announces Kimberley’s free ski shuttle will be back on December 27

Hot on the heels of Tuesday’s announcement by Kimberley Alpine Resort that the NorthStar Quad chair, disabled by arson last year, has entered the final testing phase in order to be brought back into use, comes an announcement by BC Transit that Kimberley’s free ski shuttle will return on December 27, 2022 to provide service between the resort and downtown.

Route 23 Peak to Platzl Ski Shuttle will offer free service between the base of Kimberley Alpine Resort to the on-mountain accommodations, downtown shops and restaurants, helping to support local tourism. This free shuttle will run until April 9, 2023.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

