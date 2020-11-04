BC Transit recognizes Kimberley’s Carole Rausch

For their professionalism, teamwork and dedication to public transit in their communities, BC Transit is recognizing six individuals as their latest Transit Superstars. And one of them is Carole Rausch from the Kimberley Transit Society.

“These people are the lifeblood of public transportation in BC Transit communities, and it’s our pleasure to honour them as Transit Superstars,” said Tim Croyle, Chief Operating Officer for BC Transit. “They go above and beyond every day to make a difference with customers and co-workers in their communities, and exemplify BC Transit’s core values.”

Every year, BC Transit recognizes excellence and celebrates the Transit Superstars making a positive difference in our regional transit systems across the province. Each winner meets one or more of BC Transit’s five core values: community, customer service, innovation, teamwork and trust & respect.”

Carole Rausch has been Office Manager for the Kimberley Transportation Society for almost 30 years. She is available day and night for support and is respected and appreciated by everyone in the Kimberley office, says the BC Transit press release.

Bausch says she is kind of surprised but feeling very good about the recognition.

“To be nominated by my own staff makes it even better,” she said.

What Kimberley offers in terms of Transit service has really changed over the past 28 plus years.

“Back then we had two buses, both for seniors and people with disabilities. A lot of people called them the bunny buses because we started as the Easter Seals bus. Later we combined with BC Transit and transitioned into service for everyone.”

Back then there were two monthly shopping buses to Cranbrook. That has now expanded to three door to door buses per day and two commuter runs to Cranbrook for a total of five trips a day. There are also two buses in Kimberley for door to door service for everyone.

One of the most positive things about the job is dealing with the public, Rausch says.

“99.9 per cent of the time it’s wonderful. We live in an excellent community. Our drivers are amazing, the whole staff is wonderful.”

Also winning Superstar awards were Shiloh Butchart from Fort St. John and Dawson Creek Transit; Hilary Eriebach from Quesnel Transit; Andy Szabo from Prince George Transit; Don Singbell from Nanaimo Transit; and Harry Ahola from First Transit in Salmon Arm.