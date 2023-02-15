Behind the scenes: Dynamiter goal judge Larry Armstrong

Every once in a while it’s nice to acknowledge community members who make a difference behind the scenes.

Here’s a little recognition of a long time volunteer at Dynamiters games. Larry Armstrong has been a goal judge for about 27 years. His perch is behind the visitor’s goal, so he gets to watch the Nitros attack for two periods each game.

If you miss a game, you can get a recap from Larry at A&W or the Coffee Can the next morning. He’s there most days with his coffee klatch, known to some as The Old Grannies.