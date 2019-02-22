Beta Sigma Phi Kimberley receive awards of distinction

Margaret Barclay and Sandy Peters, members of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in Kimberley, were honoured at a recent celebration where they were each presented with the International Award of Distinction. The Award of Distinction is the highest award in Beta Sigma Phi. Both women have contributed extraordinary service and leadership to Beta Sigma Phi and also to their community, family and friends.
