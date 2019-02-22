Beta Sigma Phi Kimberley receive awards of distinction

Margaret Barclay and Sandy Peters, members of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in Kimberley, were honoured at a recent celebration where they were each presented with the International Award of Distinction. The Award of Distinction is the highest award in Beta Sigma Phi. Both women have contributed extraordinary service and leadership to Beta Sigma Phi and also to their community, family and friends.

Previous story
Kimberley Kritters Pet Boutique to host fundraiser for Ginger’s Legacy
Next story
Kimberley History: The Way it Was

Just Posted

Kimberley History: The Way it Was

In 1960 there were calls for a highway from Marysville to Crawford Bay

Avalanche lose in PACWEST quarter-finals

The College of the Rockies men’s and women’s volleyball teams lost their matches at provincials

KUMR to receive BC Heritage Award

The 2019 Heritage BC Awards will feature Kimberley Underground Mining Railway for outstanding volunteerism.

Mixed reaction to budget

A few good things, a lot to worry about, says MLA

Stetski pushes feds to fund rural internet infrastructure

Kootenay-Columbia MP rises in Parliament to advocate for a funding action plan

Fashion Fridays: Must have wardrobe basics

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Cryptocurrency exchange CEO who suddenly died leaves Kelowna house in will

Gerald Cotten, holding the keys to money tied up in his virtual currency exchange, died in December.

Regulator’s report, coming today, unlikely to settle Trans Mountain pipeline battle

The Trans Mountain pipeline will remain a controversial topic both in the political ring and out

Beta Sigma Phi Kimberley receive awards of distinction

Margaret Barclay and Sandy Peters, members of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in… Continue reading

Australian woman killed in avalanche at Whistler

The woman and her partner were reportedly rescued by ski patrol, but she did not survive

B.C. legislature moving suspended staff controversy to outside review

Whale watching, Seattle Mariners trips billed as emergency preparedness, Speaker Darryl Plecas says

Kimberley Kritters Pet Boutique to host fundraiser for Ginger’s Legacy

The Sip and Thrift event will be raising funds for the local society.

Trudeau tells Canadians to listen to clerk in SNC-Lavalin matter

Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick delivered a blunt assessment at the House of Commons justice

Most Read