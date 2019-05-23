A Bike to Work Week gang stopped at the St. Mary River bridge on the Northstar Railtrail on their way home to Kimberley from Cranbrook for snacks and iced tea provided by Kimberley Centex and Starbucks.

Bike to Work Week coming up

Can Kimberley and Cranbrook beat last year’s results?

Can we beat the Cranbrook – Kimberley 2018 level of participation in Bike to Work Week?

In 2018, Kimberley and Cranbrook had 25 workplace-based teams, made 407 bike to work trips, pedaled a total of 2,922 km., burned 146,000 calories and avoided 1,057 kg. of greenhouse gas emissions (compared to car commuting).

Bike to Work Week, May 27th – June 2nd, promotes the healthy, fun and fast option of biking to work.

In 2018, a BC government team led the way with twenty nine riders, 86 bike trips and a total of 1,955 km. pedaled.

If you haven’t already, get your bike out and ready to roll. To register, go to www.biketowork.ca and click on ‘Register’. When prompted, choose ‘Cranbrook’ for region and ‘Kimberley and Cranbrook’ for community. Start a workplace team…you can register a team at the same website. Then start pedaling…bike to work every day!

Kimberley and Cranbrook students can also participate in Bike to School Week with school events planned.

Include Starbucks ‘on the strip’ on your pedal to or from work on Tuesday, May 28th . Free brewed coffee all day for everyone arriving there on a bike. And from 3:00 – 5:30 PM, get a free mini tune-up, courtesy of Gericks Sports.

Check out the website for information on additional BTWW events in our area.

Previous story
Improve your life and theirs, adopt a cat from the BC SPCA

Just Posted

Bike to Work Week coming up

Can Kimberley and Cranbrook beat last year’s results?

Military Ames to host Act of Remembrance to commemorate 75th anniversary of D-Day

Military Ames, Kimberley’s veteran camaraderie group and Veteran’s Canada, Calgary are proud… Continue reading

Kimberley residents reminded of mock emergency exercise on Thursday, May 23

Jim Ogilvie Way will be closed at times through the day

Effigis Geo-Solutions expands its presence to Western Canada with the acquisition of Kimberley company

Effigis Geo Solutions Inc. (Effigis), a Canadian innovation company who designs, implements… Continue reading

Rolling Stones tribute Live at Studio 64 in Kimberley

By Mike Redfern What promises to be an outstanding concert for lovers… Continue reading

Kelowna toddler suffers cracked skull after fall from balcony

Neighbour who found the two-year-old boy said he has a bump the size of a golf ball on his head

Unbe-leaf-able: Agassiz man finds more than 200 four-leaf clovers in a month

Walt Hardinge has found more than 219 four-or-more leaf clovers this spring alone

Crews fight fire with fire to keep blaze from northern Alberta town

The wildfire now covers some 920 square kilometres

Man in B.C. charged with murder and arson in 2016 New Brunswick death

He is charged in the death of 71-year-old Lucille Maltais, who was found inside a burned down home

Improve your life and theirs, adopt a cat from the BC SPCA

The BC SPCA holds an adult cat adoption promotion

Baby boom seniors putting pressure on B.C. long-term care: report

B.C. leads Canada in growth of dementia, dependence on care

RCMP probe if teen was intentionally hit with ski pole by mystery skier on B.C. mountain

The incident happened on March 20 on Grouse Mountain. Police are urging witnesses to come forward

Support growing for orphaned Okanagan child after father dies in highway crash

Family thanks emergency crews for assistance in traumatic incident

Pipeline protester chimes in on Justin Trudeau’s B.C. fundraising speech

The government purchased the Trans Mountain pipeline and expansion project for $4.5 billion

Most Read