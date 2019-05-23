Bike to Work Week coming up

Can we beat the Cranbrook – Kimberley 2018 level of participation in Bike to Work Week?

In 2018, Kimberley and Cranbrook had 25 workplace-based teams, made 407 bike to work trips, pedaled a total of 2,922 km., burned 146,000 calories and avoided 1,057 kg. of greenhouse gas emissions (compared to car commuting).

Bike to Work Week, May 27th – June 2nd, promotes the healthy, fun and fast option of biking to work.

In 2018, a BC government team led the way with twenty nine riders, 86 bike trips and a total of 1,955 km. pedaled.

If you haven’t already, get your bike out and ready to roll. To register, go to www.biketowork.ca and click on ‘Register’. When prompted, choose ‘Cranbrook’ for region and ‘Kimberley and Cranbrook’ for community. Start a workplace team…you can register a team at the same website. Then start pedaling…bike to work every day!

Kimberley and Cranbrook students can also participate in Bike to School Week with school events planned.

Include Starbucks ‘on the strip’ on your pedal to or from work on Tuesday, May 28th . Free brewed coffee all day for everyone arriving there on a bike. And from 3:00 – 5:30 PM, get a free mini tune-up, courtesy of Gericks Sports.

Check out the website for information on additional BTWW events in our area.