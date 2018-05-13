Bike to school or work May 28 to June 3, register for the chance to win some exciting prizes.

This year’s Bike To Work Week takes place from Monday, May 28 to Sunday, June 3, 2018. There are some exciting and motivational prizes and discounts to be had in both Kimberley and Cranbrook throughout the week.

Bike to Work Week is a province-wide promotion of cycling through GoByBike BC (formerly Bike to Work BC Society). Locally, the coordination and promotion of some events around town are taking place to encourage and get people motivated to be on their bikes that week and at any time.

Stephanie Rochacewich of GoByBike BC Kimberley/Cranbrook says biking as an alternative means of transportation has its obvious positive effects for the environment, but it is also equally as important in promoting health, wellness and joy in those riding the bike.

“Businesses around town are exceeding our expectations and interest in this event and have offered some amazing donations and support,” added Rochacewich.

A casual kick-off event will take place in Kimberley on Monday, May 28 including a mini-tune up/lube and air station compliments of Kootenay Mountain Works. There will be snacks, coffee and tea, and draws for donated prizes. Stay tuned for a confirmed time and location.

On Tuesday, May 29, Starbucks in Cranbrook will be offering free coffee to anyone who shows up to the store on a bike that day, along with draw prizes.

A ‘meet in the middle’ group ride event will take place on Thursday evening on May 31 at the bridge over the St. Mary River on the NorthStar Rails to Trails. Snacks are being donated and there will be more prizes to give away.

A wrap-up barbecue event will then take place in Kimberley on Friday, June 1, behind Kootenay Mountain Works shop. This will be the last chance to win some local draw prizes.

Finally, all week long in Cranbrook Hot Shots Cafe and Max’s are offering discounts on all non-alcoholic beverages to anyone who shows up on a bike.

GoByBike BC Society in sponsorship with Exodus Travels is also offering riders a chance to win a grand prize of a Trip for two to Portugal – Cycling in Libson.

To participate in Bike to Work Week or Bike to School Week, register as either a team of people by getting your workplace and colleagues involved, or as an individual by logging onto gobybikebc.ca. Find local information about events and the generous sponsors and prize winners on the Kimberley/Cranbrook GoByBike BC Facebook Page.