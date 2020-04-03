Birthday parades are taking place in Kimberley, showing people that their birthday’s matter, even if they can’t have a party due to social isolation. Photo courtesy of Sabrina Sutherland.

Birthday parades help Kimberley celebrate in times of isolation

After seeing her friend Melissa Young do the same in Cranbrook, Lisa Byman took it upon her self to start organizing birthday parades for people around Kimberley who can’t have parties due to social distancing protocols.

“When she headed that one up about the exact same time I thought, ‘oh Kimberley needs one of those,’ and poof we were born,” Byman explained to the Bulletin. “So I just kind of threw it together, I created a webpage and we had mutual friends of mine and Melissa’s join up with me, she’s been helping me coordinate the whole thing and take everyone’s names and addresses of course.”

READ MORE: Vehicle parades celebrate birthdays, recognize workers on COVID-19 front lines

Their friend works for Kimberley’s Spark Youth Centre, who asked if and how she could get the Centre involved.

”I said absolutely, anything for the kids,” Byman said. “So now the youth centre is involved. She comes out to every parade.”

They started the parades on April 1 and did three the first night, another two on the second and have three Friday evening, including a celebration for a 93-year-old resident at The Pines.

The first night exceeded their expectations for driver turnout, to the point where it created logistical problems.

“The first night was amazing, we probably had, I’m going to guess about 15 cars,” Byman recalled. “Last night’s was a whole lot less because the first night, of course, we were flustered, I didn’t expect more than four cars so I was going to just pull into he McKim parking lot a couple of times, but when I pulled into the parking lot, we tried to pull back out, but we were still waiting for the parade so we kind of got stuck.”

On Thursday night they were down to a more manageable seven cars or so, plus they had two smaller fire trucks leading the way.

“It was awesome, I’m hoping they come back out tonight,” Byman said.

The response so far as been overwhelmingly positive. Byman said a kind soul donate $50 which they’ve decided to put towards $10 gas cards.

“If anybody out there wants to come and join the parade but just can’t quite afford the gas, we’ve got them covered.”

The Youth Centre has also provided a bunch of decorations, so anyone who wants to decorate their vehicle but is lacking the supplies, and don’t want to go to a dollar store to maximize social distancing, they can get decorations dropped off on their door step, free of charge.

The kids, for whom this is all for, have been thrilled so far.

“The kids are ecstatic,” Byman said. “They’re ecstatic, standing on the side of the road, this parade is all for them, everybody’s honking, the fire trucks are going off. They’re pretty excited.”

”I think it brings the whole community together,” she continued. “We’re doing all of this for the kids to show them that their birthday matters, they can’t have their birthday parties, because we’re social distancing, they’re not allowed to have their friends over and have birthday parties so this is a way that we can get together, that we can have their family and friends join in the parade and wave to them so they still get to see them. Just gives me goosebumps.”

Friday evening will see the parade drivers meet at Coronation Park at the bottom of the hospital hill at 6:45 p.m. From there they will proceed to the Pines and Garden View to take part in the 7 p.m. honorary cheer for healthcare workers, and from there they will head to their birthday destinations, for people aged 93, 18 and 13.


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Porch Photography Project captures heart of Kimberley during isolation
Next story
Kimberley Elks continue to support community

Just Posted

Kimberley Elks continue to support community

In February, the Kimberley Elks Lodge #90 was able to assist with… Continue reading

B.C. firefighters only responding to most life-threatening calls during COVID-19 pandemic

The directive comes after province spoke with paramedics, fire services, according to top doctor

‘An extra $220 every 90 days’: B.C. patients pay more dispensing fees due to prescription limits

Kelowna woman says it’s outrageous to charge for refills every 30 days

East Kootenay Track and Field Club cancels season

The East Kootenay Track and Field Club has made the call to… Continue reading

MLA Clovechok urging government to explain fluctuating prices

He has sent a letter to minister of energy

Education, not enforcement: B.C. bylaw officers keeping a watch on physical distancing

A kind word, it turns out, has usually been all people need to hear

Canadian cadets to mark 103rd anniversary of Vimy Ridge April 9 virtually

Idea of Captain Billie Sheridan in Williams Lake, B.C. who wondered what to do in times of COVID-19

Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Dr. Tam asks they not be thrown away

Canadian COVID-19 cases top 14,000

Emergency aid portal opens Monday, cash could be in bank accounts by end of week: Trudeau

Emergency benefit will provide $2,000 a month for those who have lost their income due to COVID-19

QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Take this test and find out how well you know Canada’s most popular winter sport

Researchers look at humidity as a weapon in the fight against airborne viruses

Regular hand washing, physical distancing and PPE for health care workers remains best line of defense

Two inmates found positive for COVID-19 at federal prison in B.C.; other tests pending

15 staff self-isolating waiting results, refusal to work notice sent, says correctional officer

Critic, workers’ group ‘disappointed’ Trudeau chose Amazon to distribute PPE

Amazon Canada said in an email to The Canadian Press that it is working with Canada Post, Purolator

Full World COVID-19 update: National Guard collect ventilators in New York; Spain, Italy improve

Comprehensive coronavirus update with news from around the world.

Most Read