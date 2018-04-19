Bob McWhinnie Day on April 29

Skaters and boarders of all ages display their skills at McWhinnie Day. Bulletin file.

We’re still awaiting the real arrival of spring weather, but an annual spring tradition in Kimberley is right around the corner.

Bob McWhinnie Day 2018 is set for Sunday April 29 at the Kimberley Skate Park.

McWhinnie Day honours Kimberley City Councillor and community member Bob McWhinnie, who sadly passed away in 2010 after a long battle with cancer. It was Bob McWhinnie’s drive and hard work that built the skate park for Kimberley’s youth. He simply would not let it not happen.

Bob is remembered each year on McWhinnie Day at the park he built. It is a celebration of community and recreation and sharing.

Alex Buterman has been planning the event each year since its inception, and he says people can expect the same thing they get every year — a community gathering, with local skaters and bikers displaying their skills, live music and more.

“It’s the same as always,” he said. “We’ll have prizes, raffles, a bake sale and barbecues.”

There will also be demos at the bike park.

With Mother Nature taking her time, Buterman and other skating families were out last weekend snow blowing and shovelling out the bowls at the Skate Park so it will be ready for the big day.

“The whole skate park is clear now,” he said.

One of the themes of this year’s get together will be skate park etiquette — sharing the facility so every rider, young and older, have an opportunity to ride and show off their skills.

“Heads up, everyone gets a turn,” Buterman said. “Share the park with all, everyone gets a chance. It’s an equal playing field for all ages.”

Funds raised at McWhinnie Days have always gone to park improvements, one of which, a covered shelter, is almost complete.

One idea for future funds raised is a concrete path around the park, creating a perimeter. That way, and with some rearrangement of rocks, spectators will perhaps be enticed to the edges, and won’t sit on park features, which are there to be utilized by riders.

A concrete path will also help keeping gravel out of the bowl, which is a real hazard for skateboarders.

Volunteers are always appreciated at the McWhinnie Day event, as are donations for the bake sale. It all gets underway at noon on Sunday, April 29. Helmets are recommended for those who are riding.