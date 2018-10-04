Books for Kids is Right Around the Corner

For the Bulletin

Kimberley, B.C. Reading matters! At the Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy (CBAL), we are committed to supporting people in their learning journeys, especially children. Reading is one of the most fundamental skills needed to be successful in life and it can make a significant difference in the life of a child when they and their families have access to books and free local literacy programs. Help us to reach a reader and enrich the lives of children in our community!

Throughout the month of October, we will be raising funds during our 8th annual Reach a Reader – Books for Kids campaign. Black Press, Kootenay Saving Credit Union and Blue Sky Clothing Company are lending their support to the campaign and we hope you will, too.

“In today’s society, literacy is far more than simply the ability to read and write. Being literate means being able to continue to learn as the world around us changes,” says Community Literacy Coordinator, Andra Louie. “We know that early interactions with books provide children with the building blocks they need to become lifelong learners. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, to this year’s campaign will make a difference to the work we can do in Kimberley.”

There are many ways you can participate. You can donate in person or purchase a pair of Blue Sky socks for literacy at First Saturdays on October 6th in the Platzl. Donations can also be made any time online at cbal.org.

The funds raised in Kimberley will stay here! They will be used to support our free family literacy programs and to purchase books that we will give to families in our programs and at events throughout our community.

For more information about literacy programs in Kimberley, contact Andra Louie, Community Literacy Coordinator at alouie@cbal.org or 250-687-4681.