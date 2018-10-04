Books open the doors to endless possibilities. (CBAL file).

Books for Kids is Right Around the Corner

For the Bulletin

Kimberley, B.C. Reading matters! At the Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy (CBAL), we are committed to supporting people in their learning journeys, especially children. Reading is one of the most fundamental skills needed to be successful in life and it can make a significant difference in the life of a child when they and their families have access to books and free local literacy programs. Help us to reach a reader and enrich the lives of children in our community!

Throughout the month of October, we will be raising funds during our 8th annual Reach a Reader – Books for Kids campaign. Black Press, Kootenay Saving Credit Union and Blue Sky Clothing Company are lending their support to the campaign and we hope you will, too.

“In today’s society, literacy is far more than simply the ability to read and write. Being literate means being able to continue to learn as the world around us changes,” says Community Literacy Coordinator, Andra Louie. “We know that early interactions with books provide children with the building blocks they need to become lifelong learners. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, to this year’s campaign will make a difference to the work we can do in Kimberley.”

There are many ways you can participate. You can donate in person or purchase a pair of Blue Sky socks for literacy at First Saturdays on October 6th in the Platzl. Donations can also be made any time online at cbal.org.

The funds raised in Kimberley will stay here! They will be used to support our free family literacy programs and to purchase books that we will give to families in our programs and at events throughout our community.

For more information about literacy programs in Kimberley, contact Andra Louie, Community Literacy Coordinator at alouie@cbal.org or 250-687-4681.

Previous story
Celebrate autumn with Kimberley’s annual Oktoberfest

Just Posted

Kimberley Alpine Resort wins Resort of the Year at Goldie Awards

Donna Briggs and Lloyd Steeves won Volunteers of the Year.

Books for Kids is Right Around the Corner

For the Bulletin Kimberley, B.C. Reading matters! At the Columbia Basin Alliance… Continue reading

Selkirk Bantam Girls Volleyball win home tournament

Congratulations to Selkirk’s Bantam Girls Volleyball team for winning their home tournament,… Continue reading

Cranbrook RCMP seize suspected cocaine, crystal meth in drug seizures

Police take hard drugs off the streets in separate traffic stops over the weekend

Celebrate autumn with Kimberley’s annual Oktoberfest

Celebrate autumn with the Kimberley Oktoberfest celebration on the Thanksgiving weekend. This… Continue reading

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

Police set up tip line for possible election fraud victims in Surrey

RCMP says it’s only received ‘third-party’ allegations so far

Still ‘a long way to go’ in Canada Post contract dispute, union says

Rural workers say they don’t have a lot of options

Indigenous children still being treated unequally by provinces: advocate

Issue arose during hearings into Canada’s missing and murdered women

Future uncertain for long-standing Vancouver pot shops after legalization

All the existing pot shops in Vancouver are ostensibly medical cannabis dispensaries

Pay drug users for expertise, insight to deal with overdose crisis: B.C. report

The BC Centre for Disease Control released the report Wednesday

Canadian Super Bowl ads could play during NFL championship game

New trade deal could result in resumption of Canadian Super Bowl ads

Race to get aid to Indonesian quake victims as deaths rise

A powerful earthquake and tsunami killed more than 1,400 people in Indonesia

Russia accused of targeting chemical weapons watchdog

Dutch allegations came as British officials blamed Russia’s GRU for allegedly “brazen” activities worldwide

Most Read