Breastfeeding week in the East Kootenay

This past week, Breastfeeding Mamas East Kootenay celebrated Breastfeeding Week in Canada. Breastfeeding Challenges happened in the Elk Valley, the Columbia Valley and Cranbrook. In total, over 50 families joined to celebrate their breastfeeding journeys. Moms, Dads, toddlers, babies galore and even grandmas enjoyed time together, door prizes donated by amazing local companies, treats and in Cranbrook an educational babywearing fashion show. A huge thank you to all of the local supporters and to everyone who made this Breastfeeding Week one to remember. For breastfeeding support please visit Breastfeeding Mamas! (East Kootenays) on Facebook or call/text 250.426.0299.

Previous story
55+ BC Games makes legacy impact in Cranbrook and Kimberley

Just Posted

55+ BC Games makes legacy impact in Cranbrook and Kimberley

The results are in, to the tune of $18,000 for Cranbrook and… Continue reading

Advance voting in 2019 federal election begins

Voting at advance polling stations has become a popular choice in Canada over the years

Tuesday’s snowfall beats record set 118 years ago

The 8.4 centimetres of snowfall on Tuesday was nearly twice the usual total for the whole month

Free mental health first aid course for veterans, RCMP coming to Cranbrook

The course is offered to medically released veterans, RCMP, family members, friends and colleagues.

Kimberley Fellowship Baptist Church unable to host annual winter clothing drive

Families in need can contact the Church as they have alternative solutions: Pastor

VIDEO: B.C. police officer nearly struck by speeding car

Footage shows a car in Delta weaving in and out of highway traffic and passing in a right turn lane

Yukon declares climate emergency

Territory joins nearly 500 federal, provincial and municipal governments to do so in the last year

RCMP officers recognized for taking down Hells Angels, fighting B.C. wildfire

Officers were recognized for fighting the 2017 Ashcroft fire and dismantling a Hells Angels ring

$12,000 ring stolen from parked vehicle in Nanaimo

Handmade gold and diamond ring stolen along Pine Street

Breastfeeding week in the East Kootenay

This past week, Breastfeeding Mamas East Kootenay celebrated Breastfeeding Week in Canada.… Continue reading

Species at Risk get a boost in the Kootenays

Submitted by the Kootenay Conservation Program The Kootenay Conservation Program (KCP) has… Continue reading

Final debate behind them, federal leaders begin sprints to Oct. 21 voting day

The final stretch in the federal election campaign has begun

Unemployment rate down after country adds 54,000 jobs in September, StatCan says

Report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined

Zero-tolerance policies aimed at stopping bullying not working, say experts

The past few decades have seen innumerable efforts to tackle the issue

Most Read