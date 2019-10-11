Breastfeeding week in the East Kootenay

This past week, Breastfeeding Mamas East Kootenay celebrated Breastfeeding Week in Canada. Breastfeeding Challenges happened in the Elk Valley, the Columbia Valley and Cranbrook. In total, over 50 families joined to celebrate their breastfeeding journeys. Moms, Dads, toddlers, babies galore and even grandmas enjoyed time together, door prizes donated by amazing local companies, treats and in Cranbrook an educational babywearing fashion show. A huge thank you to all of the local supporters and to everyone who made this Breastfeeding Week one to remember. For breastfeeding support please visit Breastfeeding Mamas! (East Kootenays) on Facebook or call/text 250.426.0299.