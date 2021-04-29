Sherry Benko of Buds and Blooms in Sparwood plans to spread some cheer on National Nurses Day. (Scott Tibballs/The Free Press)

Sherry Benko of Buds and Blooms in Sparwood plans to spread some cheer on National Nurses Day. (Scott Tibballs/The Free Press)

Surprise an Elk Valley nurse with a rosy red gift this Nurses’ Day

Sherry Benko is organizing the delivery of flowers and gifts to 78 nurses in three communities this May

Brighten a worker’s day with a red rose this National Nurses Day, encourages Sherry Benko of Sparwood’s Buds and Blooms.

“I see how overworked they are during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Benko said. “I just knew I had to do something.”

The small business owner is organizing the delivery of flowers and baked goods to 78 nurses in Sparwood, Elkford and Fernie communities May 19.

The gifts will be purchased from other small businesses using money donated from the community.

“If we raise enough money I’d like to add a self-care product in the package,” Benko said.

This isn’t the first time the small business owner has reached out to people in her community facing challenges at the hands of the pandemic.

In February, Benko orchestrated the “adoption” and delivery of fresh flowers and baked goods to 314 seniors living independently.

“Part of what started this was seeing independent living seniors here suffering – they don’t have people coming to see them every day,” she noted.

Benko donates her and her staff’s time to each of the initiatives.

“We are a small-town community, since the pandemic we’ve been trying to build some sense of togetherness or community,” she said.

Those who wish to donate can do so by calling Buds and Blooms at 250-425-0222.

