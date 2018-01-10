Bring out ‘yer trees

City of Kimberley trucks will pass through each neighbourhood once the week of January 15 through 19 to pick up Christmas trees.

The Regional District of East Kootenay Transfer Station located at 800 Jim Ogilvie Way is the designated area for disposal of Christmas trees. All Kimberley residents are encouraged to have their discarded Christmas trees delivered to this area.

City trucks will make one pass through each neighbourhood the week of January 15 – 19, 2018 to pick up any remaining trees. If you are unable to dispose of your own tree, please leave it at your garbage collection location in a manner that will not conflict with snow removal equipment.