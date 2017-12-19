Buckhorn and Main now open

A new restaurant, the Buckhorn and Main, has opened at Kimberley Alpine Resort (KAR). What was formerly Montana’s, and before that, Kelsey’s, is now a steak house that is independently owned and operated by KAR and Resorts of the Canadian Rockies (RCR).

On Thursday, Dec. 14 the restaurant celebrated their grand opening with champagne and appetizers, alongside the Kimberley Chamber of Commerce.

Area Manager at KAR, Ted Funston says that they are excited to get going on this new venture.

“It has been a chain restaurant and it’s been very successful for us over the years, but we felt that it was time – we needed a bit more of a local flavour,” said Funston. “We worked with our Calgary office and the leaders up there and we all agreed that we want it to be a local restaurant in terms of the feel of it.”

Funston says that is why they went with the name, Buckhorn and Main, because it is the confluence of two runs on the hill.

“A big part of what we want to do is welcome the locals up here and have them feel comfortable. We wanted to put a menu together that they [locals] would want to see and the fact that we are no longer a chain restaurant means we have more freedom to play with the menu etc.,” said Funston.

Shawna Crawford, who has managed the Stemwinder for many years, will be managing the Buckhorn and Main as well, while Jen Norris is the executive chef and local Casey Towers, the Kitchen Manager.

“If you’ve ever had that amazing prime rib at the conference centre, well that’s Jen and her team, that’s the talent we have coming this way,” said Funston. “We’re really happy to have her and her strengths here.”

“It’s been an enjoyable experience to work with these wonderful people to launch this restaurant,” said Crawford. “We’re walking into a team of people who have been part of your community and we really look forward to welcoming you through our doors and to our tables to enjoy the wonderful food that’s being prepared by our amazing staff.”

“I think that Kimberley prides itself in the restaurants, the variety of restaurants, and the local restaurants that we have,” said Mayor Don McCormick. “I think it’s about time. I love the name, it’s awesome.”

“We want to thank Ted and his staff for inviting us all [the Chamber] and giving us an opportunity to taste some of the great food that they are going to be offering this year,” said Manager of the Chamber, Mike Guarnery. “Our board is a magnificent group of people with strong business minds, great leadership and I really appreciate how much guidance, input and thoughtful consideration that they provide about how we are going to keep moving the chamber forward.”

Some of the new menu items include several steaks (from a new york strip to a t-bone), ribs (house recipe), stuffed mushrooms, battered haddock, a prime rib burger, pulled pork sandwich and much more.

For more information visit the restaurant’s webpage on the Trickle Creek Lodge website or give them a call at 250.427.2525.