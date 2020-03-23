Bull River Inn fishing derby raises $1700 for EKFH

The funds will go towards the purchase of a new SPECT CT machine.

First place in the youth division and the Bill Moffat Memorial Trophy went to Colton Brunell with a 37cm rainbow. (Submitted file)

The Bull River Inn recently held a fishing derby with the goal of raising funds for the East Kootenay Foundation for Health’s (EKFH) new SPECT CT machine.

Event organizer Shane Westle says the event was a huge success, and an amazing $1700 was raised.

First place in the youth division and the Bill Moffat Memorial Trophy went to Colton Brunell with a 37cm rainbow trout.

First place in the adult division went to Steve Colk with a 40.2cm rainbow trout.

“A huge shoutout to Ed Abby and his team at the Bull River Inn for planning and organizing such a great event,” Westle said. “Thank you to the Rocky Mountain Fly Fishers for cooking a gourmet breakfast, and thanks to all of the volunteers and the EKFH for helping out. Last but not least, thank you to all of the businesses and individuals who donated prizes for the derby.”



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunityfishingSports



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

First place in the adult category went to Steven Colk with a 40.2cm Rainbow. (Submitted file)