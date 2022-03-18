A Request for Proposals to manage Cominco Gardens will be put out by the city of Kimberley in the coming weeks. Bulletin file

Business as usual for Cominco Gardens in Kimberley, Mayor says

The Kimberley Community Development Society presented what will likely be its last budget to city council this week. KCDS had announced last October that they would be winding down.

At its peak, the KCDS was involved in the management and development of Kimberley Vacations, the Kimberley Riverside Campground, the Conference and Athletic Training Centre, Bootleg Gap Golf Course, Cominco Gardens, and the Ice Cream Hut building downtown. They also provided other Kimberley societies with accounting services and more.

When asked about Cominco Gardens going forward, Mayor Don McCormick said it was business as usual. The only difference he said, was that the gardens would be under the auspices of the city’s department of Parks and Facilities rather than KCDS.

However, they will not be run by city staff. City CAO Scott Sommerville said that a Request for Proposals would be put out in the coming weeks looking for management of the gardens.

