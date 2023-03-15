Last year’s winning design was created by Jennifer Johnston.

Call for Artists: Design Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook’s T-Shirt

Do you think you can create art that brings your vision of a vibrant, sustainable community to life?

Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook is searching for artists who want to enter a contest to produce a design that will be featured on branch t-shirts. The shirts will be sold with proceeds going to Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook initiatives.

“The winning design will effectively illustrate the branch’s mission, and capture its local initiatives of environmental conservation, education, and regeneration,” said Wildsight’s Andrea Chapman.

The winning artist will receive a $100 cash prize and an article on Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook’s media channels, which include their website, Instagram, Facebook, and monthly eBlast. The two runner-up designs will be awarded a $50 cash prize and have their design turned into a one-of-a-kind Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook sticker.

Those who think they have a winning design should check out the full contest details at wildsight.ca/contest-alert and be sure to email submissions to kimcran@wildsight.ca by Monday, April 3 at 9am. Short-listed entries will be reviewed by a selection committee, with results announced on Thursday, April 13.


Call for Artists: Design Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook's T-Shirt

