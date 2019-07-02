Canada Day in Kimberley

Kimberley celebrated with activities, food and live music in the Platzl.

Canada celebrated its 152nd Birthday on Monday, July 1, 2019 and Kimberley celebrated with festivities in the Platzl during the afternoon.

The Kimberley Chamber of Commerce hosted the Canada Day event, with live music, a barbecue hosted by Save-On-Foods and family friendly activities throughout the day. Proceeds from the barbecue went to Military Ames, with a total $1,082.15 raised.

Kimberley local Ken Jonsson was first to speak at the event, reciting a Canada Day poem as he has every year for many years.

“It’s an honour to speak for Canadians,” Jonsson said.

His poem reads as follows:

“My Fellow Canadians

Canada has been through a lot, and has also helped a lot of other countries

We live in a country that has vast space

Canada is a dream of most other countries to raise their children

Through the years, the founders of Canada, The Prime Ministers, the citizens

We must realize that times like these should not get you down

God is looking over you

The children are safe in Canada

We pray for the safety of children in other countries

There are many things in the heart of the man,

Many things in the dream of a man

Canada, Europe, all the free world countries must unite with their families, their neighbours, the armed forces to wake up every morning and not take for granted

Your children are not gone

The dreams of many, many men wanting to be Prime Minister to run our country

Canada must not take for granted the freedom we have now

We must support the many and different ways

We have to realize your loved ones are not gone,

They carry on the dream for your children, and the dreams of the children to come

Some day there will be no wars

My fellow man, not just the end of war, but the future for every one of us comes from a dream

In that dream you must realize that when you hear the sounds of your children, your loved ones

Pray for the families overseas, and the dreams they have for their children

Wars are not just one sided, but most of all someday in the distant future all mankind shall not be forgotten

Even the ones who have no value for life

We are a strong country

A beloved country

Do not give up

God bless Canada, your 152 years old

It all started from a dream, to a reality, to caring, we must unite when it seems dark

There is sun shining on the other side

God bless you all,

Amen.”

Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file

Ken Johnsson delivering his Canada Day poem, as he has for many years, to the residents of Kimberley. Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file

