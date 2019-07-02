Canada Day in Kimberley

Canada celebrated its 152nd Birthday on Monday, July 1, 2019 and Kimberley celebrated with festivities in the Platzl during the afternoon.
The Kimberley Chamber of Commerce hosted the Canada Day event, with live music, a barbecue hosted by Save-On-Foods and family friendly activities throughout the day. Proceeds from the barbecue went to Military Ames, with a total $1,082.15 raised.
Kimberley local Ken Jonsson was first to speak at the event, reciting a Canada Day poem as he has every year for many years.
“It’s an honour to speak for Canadians,” Jonsson said.
His poem reads as follows:
“My Fellow Canadians
Canada has been through a lot, and has also helped a lot of other countries
We live in a country that has vast space
Canada is a dream of most other countries to raise their children
Through the years, the founders of Canada, The Prime Ministers, the citizens
We must realize that times like these should not get you down
God is looking over you
The children are safe in Canada
We pray for the safety of children in other countries
There are many things in the heart of the man,
Many things in the dream of a man
Canada, Europe, all the free world countries must unite with their families, their neighbours, the armed forces to wake up every morning and not take for granted
Your children are not gone
The dreams of many, many men wanting to be Prime Minister to run our country
Canada must not take for granted the freedom we have now
We must support the many and different ways
We have to realize your loved ones are not gone,
They carry on the dream for your children, and the dreams of the children to come
Some day there will be no wars
My fellow man, not just the end of war, but the future for every one of us comes from a dream
In that dream you must realize that when you hear the sounds of your children, your loved ones
Pray for the families overseas, and the dreams they have for their children
Wars are not just one sided, but most of all someday in the distant future all mankind shall not be forgotten
Even the ones who have no value for life
We are a strong country
A beloved country
Do not give up
God bless Canada, your 152 years old
It all started from a dream, to a reality, to caring, we must unite when it seems dark
There is sun shining on the other side
God bless you all,
Amen.”