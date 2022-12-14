Carol Fergus receives Kimberley’s Jack Ratcliffe Commitment to Community Award

Carol Fergus received the Jack Ratcliffe Commitment to Community award on Dec. 12, 2022. Above are front row, Coun. Sandra Roberts, Carol Fergus, Jack Ratcliffe. Back row: Coun. Sue Cairns, Coun. Jason McBain, Coun. Steve Royer and Coun. Woodie McGuire. City of Kimberley file

The Jack Ratcliffe Commitment to Community Award was presented at Kimberley Council this week.

The award honours a person who is making or has made a significant contribution to Kimberley through their time, actions, dedication and talents.

There certainly could be no more deserving winner than this year’s recipient Carol Fergus.

Fergus has lived in Kimberley all her life and has been involved with the Kimberley Arts Council and Centre 64 since the 1990’s having served as a Director and later President of their Board of Directors. Carol has taken the lead on many of the Arts Councils initiatives including spearheading and co-chairing Kimberley’s First Saturday celebrations; fundraising for theatre renovations, accessibility upgrades and elevator installation; supporting the organization of Arts on the Edge and Kaleidoscope Festivals; and leading the Kimberley Summer Theatre Society, Canadian Cancer Society Relay for Life, and the Home Grown Music Society concerts.

There is no doubt Carol has made a big impact on Kimberley, said a city press release.

She was presented with the award at the December 12 meeting of council, and Jack Ratcliffe himself was in attendance.

She said this community has given so much to her and the only way she could give back was through volunteering. “This is my way of saying thank you to Kimberley. It’s a great place to live.”

Award recipients have their name engraved on the “Jack Ratcliffe Commitment to Community” plaque placed in City Hall; will receive an award to take home; and will be able to make a $500 donation to a registered not-for-profit or incorporated charity of their choice. Ms. Fergus has chosen to donate $500 to the Kimberley Food Bank.

The Jack Ratcliffe Commitment to Community Award is given once per year. Winners will have made a significant impact on the community through extensive volunteer time commitments to support community growth, visibility and/or opportunities. Recipients must be a resident(s) of Kimberley (no age restriction); and must have made a long-term commitment to the community.

