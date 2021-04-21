CBAL Kimberley is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks.

The Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy in Kimberley continues to offer programs for adults and seniors in the community. There are a number of programs being offered over the next six weeks, and they include:

Free spring programs for Seniors

CBAL is offering programs to help Seniors and adults learn more about computers, tablets and phones. If you would like more information or to register, contact Carol at (250) 687-4681 or cfairhurst@cbal.org

Tech Support for Adults. 1-1 teaching based on what you need to learn. Mondays and Weds by appointment.

Internet Safety for Seniors. Learn to keep yourself and your personal information safe. Live online presentation June 1st.

My Covid Story in Pictures. Learn to tell your story in photos and captions and create a professionally bound photo book. Program, supplies and photo book are all free! 5 week program online starting April 27th.

