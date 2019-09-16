CBAL Kimberley offers communication course

This fall, CBAL, the Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy, will be hosting the 8-week program ‘Effective Communication’. The course will run on Tuesday evenings, from October 3 to November 26 in Kimberley at the CBAL office at 370 Wallinger Ave.

What is effective communication?

Carol Fairhurst , of CBAL Kimberley, explains.

“Have you ever really wanted to say something to somebody and not been able to say it? You couldn’t find the words or maybe you got too emotional. Maybe you missed a chance to say a goodbye, or you aren’t talking with a relative because you are angry with them. There are many reasons why communicating can be difficult. Often times most of us have never been taught how to do it. We think it’s something that we should be able to do naturally. And, for the most part, it gets us by. And then, we get those moments that it doesn’t. We are left with the consequences of saying something in a way that left hurt feelings. Or we stew in the anger of having not tried at all.”

The program being offered in Kimberley is based on Marshall Rosenberg’s ‘Nonviolent Communication’. Rosenberg’s work has gained worldwide respect for its usefulness in improving the quality of personal and professional relationships through improved communication. Tools for understanding how we communicate set the foundation. From there, the program explores strategies to help us communicate clearly and respectfully. Lots of opportunity to practice in a safe environment will be provided.

The program is free but pre-registration is required. Please contact Carol at (250) 687-4681 or cfairhurst@cbal.org.



