Fernie’s Busy Bees Family Daycare will be upgrading its equipment thanks to a Child Care Capital Grant from Columbia Basin Trust.

CBT funds 122 new child care spaces, plus 722 spaces improved

The Columbia Basin Trust has announced Child Care Capital Grants that will improve facilities at 42 different child care centres across the Basin, including two in Kimberley. The Trust is providing $546,780 to the centres to upgrade equipment and make other improvements to 722 current spaces, plus create 122 new spaces.

In Kimberley, there have been no new child care spaces announced but the B.I.R.D. Nest will receive $4,152 to purchase new learning materials and toys, and the Kimberley Independent School will receive $3,000 to compete the outdoor play area surfacing. Four facilities in Cranbrook will receive just under $50,000.

“Knowing how essential child care is to so many Basin residents, our aim for this intake was to help create at least 75 new spaces—and these projects will create that and 47 more,” said Aimee Ambrosone, Director of Delivery of Benefits at Columbia Basin Trust. “We’re supporting child care providers to upgrade their spaces so they can meet licensing requirements and complete renovations without as much financial stress, ultimately creating inviting spaces for children in our region.”

This program is one way the Trust is supporting child care in the Basin. Through its $3.6-million Child Care Support Program, announced in fall 2017, the Trust also offers a Program Advisor and the Early Childhood Educators Workforce Development Fund. These help child care providers address business challenges and workforce needs. Learn more at ourtrust.org/childcaresupport.

Early childhood and child development is one of the Trust’s 13 strategic priorities. Over the past five years, the Trust has helped create over 200 new child care spaces and improved the quality and safety of over 1,700 spaces. Learn about all the ways the Trust supports social well-being in the Basin at ourtrust.org/social.

Columbia Basin Trust supports the ideas and efforts of the people in the Columbia Basin. To learn more about the Trust’s programs and initiatives, and how it helps deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to the Basin, visit ourtrust.org or call 1.800.505.8998.

