CBT provides funding for phase 1 of Kimberley Bike Park improvements

Last December, the newly formed Kimberley Bike Park Committee approached council with a request for city support for their efforts to improve the dirt jumps and bring the park up to date safety-wise.

The park is located just behind the skate park on Rotary Drive.

The plan is to create a safe, progressive bike park with multiple lines of dirt jumps and a paved pump track, accessible to all wheels and abilities; and further, to create long term plan with the City of Kimberley to establish the bike park as a sustainable outdoor recreation facility.

The committee intended to apply for a grant from Columbia Basin Trust to help with costs, and they have received some funding.

City CFO Jim Hendricks told council at their regular meeting on March 13, 2023 that $64,000 had been received from CBT for Phase I of the project, which would be 60 per cent of cost of the phase. The total project cost including a 20 per cent contingency and in- kind contributions from the City and the Kimberley Trails Society (“KTS”) is $126,040.

