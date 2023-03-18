CBT provides funding for phase 1 of Kimberley Bike Park improvements

A bike skills park in Campbell River. (Black Press file photo)

A bike skills park in Campbell River. (Black Press file photo)

Last December, the newly formed Kimberley Bike Park Committee approached council with a request for city support for their efforts to improve the dirt jumps and bring the park up to date safety-wise.

The park is located just behind the skate park on Rotary Drive.

The plan is to create a safe, progressive bike park with multiple lines of dirt jumps and a paved pump track, accessible to all wheels and abilities; and further, to create long term plan with the City of Kimberley to establish the bike park as a sustainable outdoor recreation facility.

The committee intended to apply for a grant from Columbia Basin Trust to help with costs, and they have received some funding.

City CFO Jim Hendricks told council at their regular meeting on March 13, 2023 that $64,000 had been received from CBT for Phase I of the project, which would be 60 per cent of cost of the phase. The total project cost including a 20 per cent contingency and in- kind contributions from the City and the Kimberley Trails Society (“KTS”) is $126,040.

READ: Committee asks for council support in improving Kimberley’s bike park


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mark Creek Lions make a number of donations

Just Posted

A bike skills park in Campbell River. (Black Press file photo)
CBT provides funding for phase 1 of Kimberley Bike Park improvements

Mark Creek Lion Steve Royer presents a $2000 cheque to Rob Mcinnis from Angel Flight. Photo submitted
Mark Creek Lions make a number of donations

Cranbrook city hall. Trevor Crawley photo.
RDEK commits funding to Cranbrook homelessness initiative

The East Kootenay Track Club season starts April 4 at the College of the Rockies in Cranbrook. Photo submitted
East Kootenay Track Club season begins April 4

Pop-up banner image