Celebrate autumn with Kimberley’s annual Oktoberfest

Celebrate autumn with the Kimberley Oktoberfest celebration on the Thanksgiving weekend.

This is the last First Saturday’s event of the year and as usual, there will be all kinds of activities happening around town throughout the day.

The events kick off with the Kimberley Stair Challenge. The Stair Challenge has participants run or walk up three sets of stairs leading to the Platzl area. Proceeds go towards the Youth Development Program of the Kootenay Orienteering Club. Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the Platzl.

The annual Kid’s Kazoo Parade begins at 11:30 a.m. at Centre 64. Kids and families can wear a costume, make a sign, and join Happy Hans as he parades through the Platzl, playing kazoo.

Throughout the day there will be a beer garden, bratwurst and pretzels in the Platzl accompanied by bavarian themed entertainment and activities, with live music featuring L8 and the European Cuts.

After enjoying some fine bavarian treats, have more with the strudel eating content or participate in the Amazing Suds Race: a bar themed obstacle course.

There will be blacksmithing at Dragon’s Forge (35 Ross Street) from noon to 4 p.m. along with gold panning and a water colour painting demonstration.

The Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy will have a book giveaway and community art wall posing the question, what does reading mean to you?

Enjoy the art market, history wall, and free kids activities in an around the Platzl throughout the day. Head down to Marysville for the Marysville Artisans Fall sale from 2p.m. to 5p.m., or check out the Art Exhibit at Centre 64 from 1p.m. to 5p.m..

Wrap up the day with the family street dance and barbecue at the Elks Club from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30p.m.. The event is alcohol free and fun for the whole family, taking place outside on Howard Street. If the weather is bad, the party will move inside.

