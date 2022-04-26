Celebrating Earth Day all year long at Kimberley Independent School

Kimberley Independent School has a big focus on making everyday Earth Day throughout the school year. Schools help to shape the habits that we continue as adults. Students who participate in recycling now will have more of an incentive to carry on this “habit” as adults.

The school staff hopes that the recycling “habit” developed in school can serve to transform the community as we recycle more and more of the products we consume and the resources used to manufacture them.

Throughout the week classrooms collect recycling and then on Fridays the students sort it into categories and a parent volunteer then takes it to the transfer station to be recycled. With Earth Day being in April KIS did a Keep our Earth Green and Recycle Electronics drive. Families were asked to send in old electronics and batteries that they wanted to get rid of rather than sending them to the landfill. The Kindergarten Students worked in partners to create posters to encourage families to recycle their electronics.

On April 21st the Kindergarten and Grade 4&5 class took the recycling to the transfer station. Kimberley Independent School staff and students also participated in “Pitch-In” Week helping clean up our community. They had separate bags for recyclable items they found during the clean up. KIS is fortunately to have passionate staff who believe in the recycling program and work to instill good recycling habits within our students.