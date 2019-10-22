Chalet Chevrolet supports Military Ames

The staff at Chalet Chevrolet were pleased to present a donation to Military Ames last week.
Military Ames would like to remind anyone who would like to lay a wreath at the upcoming Remembrance Day ceremonies to call Cindy at 250 919-3137.
Snowfall up to 30 cm expected Monday night
Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21
‘Someone’s going to get her heart, which is awesome, because she has the best heart in the world’
Interest spikes despite social media campaign by Elections Canada
It’s the responsibility of each hunter or angler to know whether they are considered a B.C. Resident.
‘I prefer to be inclusive of the many aspects of our history’
A pickup truck left the road and rolled over on Highway 20 on the weekend
It’s the first time a yellow-browed warbler has been reported on the mainland of North America
Owner should never have left Bibi unattended, tribunal member wrote
The eyes on the portrait were blacked out
Polls are now closed across the country
Elections Canada is reporting a 72% voter turnout
Coach Stuart still concerned about lack of full game effort
Polls had suggested a deadlock between the Liberals and the Conservatives