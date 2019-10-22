Above, Jeff Ryan and Dave Demchuk present the cheque to Cindy Postnikoff. Photo submitted

Chalet Chevrolet supports Military Ames

The staff at Chalet Chevrolet were pleased to present a donation to Military Ames last week.

Military Ames would like to remind anyone who would like to lay a wreath at the upcoming Remembrance Day ceremonies to call Cindy at 250 919-3137.

