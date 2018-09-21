Chalet donates to Dynamiters

Chalet GM hosted a tailgate party before the first Dynamiter home game of the season. All proceeds form hot dog and hamburger sales were donated to the Kimberley Dynamiter hockey club. Above, Chase Gedney, Claudia Goodwin from Chalet and Derian Bamber. Kimberley Bulletin file
