Chinese students visit Kimberley

Kimberley and area had some visitors this past week, a group of students from China, brought to a Kimberley Summer Camp by AQG World.

The students attended an art class at St. Eugene Resort, visited Fort Steele, toured Kimberley’s Platzl and attended the Farmers’ Market. They toured the airport, visited Marysville Falls, took golf lessons, hiked the Butte and had lunch at Nina’s Hillside Garden. Then it was off to a raft on the St. Mary River before a farewell pizza party at Riverside Campground.