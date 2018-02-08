Choral workshop at Selkirk

Last week choral director Allison Girvan worked with the Selkirk Choir in preparation for their concert that took place on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.

Girvan is a professional singer, arranger and director. She has been featured on several recordings and in many performances including the Elektra Women’s Choir, the Vancouver Chamber Choir, the CBC Vancouver Orchestra, the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and more.

Her recent on-stage roles include Polly Peachum in the Three Penny Opera, Julie in Showboat, Cinderella in Into the Woods, Hansel in Hansel and Gretel and the Beggar Woman in Sweeney Todd.

Music Teacher and Choir Director at Selkirk, Sven Heyde says the workshop and the concert went very well.

“The students were all amazed by how much they were able to learn in such a short amount of time, [with] all of the challenging repertoire and also improvements to technique,” said Heyde. “By the end of the workshop there was definitely a noticeable difference in the sound of the group. I’m very proud of where they’re at in their singing and of how they performed Saturday night.”

Hyde says this was Girvan’s first time with the choral group, and the students “can’t wait” to have someone in again next year.

“I think the students’ blend and thoughtfulness about their sound were some of the biggest improvements that I saw. They just seemed very aware of what types of sounds they wanted to make, and were capable of making [them], by the end,” Heyde said.