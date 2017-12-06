Christmas concerts at Kimberley schools

All four of Kimberley’s schools will be taking part in Christmas concerts

Kimberley schools are celebrating the upcoming holidays with their annual Christmas concerts next week.

Kimberley residents, family and friends are all encouraged to join in the musical festivities.

McKim will be hosting three separate concerts: two on Monday, Dec. 11 at 1p.m. and 6p.m., and one on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 1p.m.

Marysville Elementary will host their concert on December 13 at both 1p.m. and 6p.m., as well as their annual skating party at Marysville arena on Friday, Dec. 8 at 11:30 a.m.

Lindsay Park has their Christmas concert on Wednesday, Dec. 13 and Thursday, Dec. 14, both at 1p.m..

Selkirk’s concert is Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 7p.m. at the McKim Theatre.

Musical Director at Selkirk, Sven Heyde says that both the Selkirk Band and Choir will be presenting a variety of pieces they have learned this year along with Christmas music, and student band, Kind of Yellow, will also be performing in the lobby.

Heyde says that admission to the concert is by donation with proceeds going towards the music program.

“The choir will also be performing February 3 at McKim Theatre under the direction of guest director, Allison Givran,” Heyde said.

Selkirk will also be performing Bring it On, The Musical from April 11 to 14.