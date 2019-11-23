Christmas Food Bank 5 km Fun Run / Walk

On Saturday December 7th at 10 a.m, a new event is coming to town just in time for Christmas. What began as an “Ugly Christmas Sweater” race has quickl.y turned into a family fun event with all donations going to the local food bank . Behind the scenes, both of these community minded girls (Tina Slunt & Danielle Burki) are always up for a run especially when it’s for a good cause. Partnering with Jim Webster from the Kootenay Orienteering Club will just about guarantee a great turnout.

This event will be 100 per cent in support of the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank. Pre-registration is encouraged and can be completed at kootenayorienteering.com. This enables organizers to get everyone into the timing system, assign bib numbers, and prepare snacks and prizes without a last minute rush. Volunteers will be on site at 9:30 am to finalize participant entry. Jean and Louise from the Food Bank will kindly open the doors to accept donations at 9:45 am. Since the Food Bank is gearing up for Christmas hamper season, along with food and cash donations they suggest the community also consider donating toys or personal hygiene items.

The event begins at 10 am from the food bank at 340 Leadenhall St. Runners, walkers and families will follow a marked out and back route on Mark Creek Trail.

After the event, food bank volunteers will be serving hot chocolate and hot dogs kindly donated by Save on Foods Cranbrook. Plan to stick around after the race to collect your cookie medal and see who wins prizes from Healthy Kimberley for most creatively dressed family and wildest sweater!

Stay tuned to our Facebook event Christmas 5 km Fun Run for more details, or to volunteer.

