City of Kimberley facilitating online VolunteerConnector portal

For many years there has been talk among non-profits and organizations in Kimberley that there is a need for a way to connect volunteers to work that might interest them, and connect organizations to volunteers.

This week Kimberley City Council approved the launch of a Kimberley Volunteer Connector Online Portal.

Kimberley has long been known as a community of volunteers, but many who are new to the community may not know what opportunities are available.

With this new initiative, the City of Kimberley will have a page on the VolunteerConnector website developed in Alberta.

The community profile page will provide local non-profit organizations and community groups with a portal to post volunteer opportunities and recruit support for their programs, events and projects.

Volunteers will have the opportunity to find meaningful activities throughout the community and apply directly to organizations needing support. The city’s role will be to promote the page publicly in order to recruit both organizations and volunteers, to work with non-profits to upload their profiles and their available volunteer opportunities, and to maintain the profile page. The city aims to launch the program on Monday, March 15th, 2021.

There is no cost to the service, to the city or any organization.

People who are looking to volunteer in the region can go to www.volunteerconnector.org/

Organizations who want to advertise for volunteers on the VolunteerConnector go to www.volunteerconnector.org/organizations/login

