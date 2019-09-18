City of Kimberley receives CBT funding for Platzl enhancements

Back in the spring, the City of Kimberley applied for the Columbia Basin Trust’s new Community Outdoor Revitalization Program, which was set up to enhance outdoor gathering places in the community.

READ MORE: Kimberley to apply for CBT grants

Originally the thought was to add public washrooms, but those plans have changed.

With the official announcement of funding coming this week, the City of Kimberley will receive $88,809 to add benches around the existing gazebo, picnic tables with seating for those with disabilities, chairs and a tri‐level water fountain; update the parking lot walkway; and increase bicycle parking and charging stations.

12 communities received over $1.9 million to create, restore or enhance their public spaces.

“By improving aesthetics and functionality, these projects will help create areas where people want to gather,” said Will Nixon, Senior Manager, Delivery of Benefits. “They’ll become more useful and attractive to the people who live there, create a draw for visitors and aid in boosting the well-being of local businesses.”



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter