Kimberley’s Platzl will be getting some enhancements added with some CBT funding. John Allen Kimberley Bulletin file.

City of Kimberley receives CBT funding for Platzl enhancements

Back in the spring, the City of Kimberley applied for the Columbia Basin Trust’s new Community Outdoor Revitalization Program, which was set up to enhance outdoor gathering places in the community.

READ MORE: Kimberley to apply for CBT grants

Originally the thought was to add public washrooms, but those plans have changed.

With the official announcement of funding coming this week, the City of Kimberley will receive $88,809 to add benches around the existing gazebo, picnic tables with seating for those with disabilities, chairs and a tri‐level water fountain; update the parking lot walkway; and increase bicycle parking and charging stations.

12 communities received over $1.9 million to create, restore or enhance their public spaces.

“By improving aesthetics and functionality, these projects will help create areas where people want to gather,” said Will Nixon, Senior Manager, Delivery of Benefits. “They’ll become more useful and attractive to the people who live there, create a draw for visitors and aid in boosting the well-being of local businesses.”


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WATCH: The Terry Fox Run in Kimberley

Just Posted

Know it All: Kimberley/Cranbrook entertainment guide

Upcoming workshops at Cranbrook Arts September 27 6-9, 28th-29th 9:30-4: Take your… Continue reading

Two upcoming election forums set for Cranbrook

Voters will soon have some opportunities to hear from candidates running for… Continue reading

City of Kimberley receives CBT funding for Platzl enhancements

Back in the spring, the City of Kimberley applied for the Columbia… Continue reading

McKim school gets rid of microwaves due to increased enrolment

McKim Middle school in Kimberley recently announced that students will no longer… Continue reading

Dynamiters have two home games this weekend

Nelson and Columbia Valley come calling on September 20 and 21

WATCH: The Terry Fox Run in Kimberley

Kimberley community members gather to support cancer research and the Terry Fox Foundation

Vaping-related illness confirmed in Ontario believed to be first in Canada

Middlesex-London Health Unit had no further details about the case — believed to be the first confirmed in Canada

Canadian stars Virtue, Moir say in video they’re ‘stepping away’ from ice dancing

The pair thank fans for their support in an emotional message

Kamloops high school evacuated after receiving threat

Police have not released any further details into what the threat includes

Woman held at gunpoint during carjacking in UBC parkade

University RCMP say the vehicle is still missing, and two suspects are at large

VIDEO: Angry B.C. cyclist starts shaming dangerous drivers online

‘You motorists deserve all your costs and misery’

‘Time to take action:’ Children advocates call for national youth suicide strategy

Council wants Ottawa to make reporting of suicides and attempted suicides mandatory for data collection

Canadian inflation decelerates to 1.9% as gas prices weaken

August was the sixth straight month that price growth was 1.9 per cent or higher

Defense says burden of proof not met in double murder case against Victoria father

Closing statements begin in trial for man accused of killing daughters Christmas 2017

Most Read