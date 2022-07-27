Black Press file BLACK PRESS FILE

Black Press file BLACK PRESS FILE

City of Kimberley reminds residents not to water lawns during heat of day

Although the summer began with a lot of rain, we are into the real heat now and things are beginning to dry up.

The City of Kimberley is reminding residents that watering lawns during extreme temperatures in the middle of the day is less than optimum. Watering during high temperatures is less efficient and wasteful as water will evaporate before reaching the plant roots, the city said in a social media post.

Additionally, watering your lawn every day will create a shallow root system, which dries out fast and weakens your lawn.

Right now, residents should be watering every other day, even numbered addresses on even numbered days and odd on odd. You should also water between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 6 to 10 p.m., avoiding the extreme heat hours.

READ: Education about water restrictions key, says Kimberley CAO


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PODCAST: Michael Yellowlees – Kilted Scotsman’s second cross Canada tour

Just Posted

Black Press file BLACK PRESS FILE
City of Kimberley reminds residents not to water lawns during heat of day

Country music star Dean Brody, along with hometown NHL defenceman Bowen Byram, and the National Hockey League Players’ Association, announced a $60,000 donation to Cranbrook Minor Hockey Association during a concert at Fort Steele on Saturday evening. Photo courtesy NHLPA.
Dean Brody, Bowen Byram, NHLPA donate $60K to local minor hockey

Left: Louis Flood in 2000. Right: Louis Flood in July 2022. (Photo courtesy of Creston RCMP)
Idaho sex offender arrested by Creston RCMP after 20 years on the run

Map of the work area for the Swan Ave. Park. City of Kimberley file
Work has begun on Swan Ave. Park in Kimberley