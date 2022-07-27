City of Kimberley reminds residents not to water lawns during heat of day

Although the summer began with a lot of rain, we are into the real heat now and things are beginning to dry up.

The City of Kimberley is reminding residents that watering lawns during extreme temperatures in the middle of the day is less than optimum. Watering during high temperatures is less efficient and wasteful as water will evaporate before reaching the plant roots, the city said in a social media post.

Additionally, watering your lawn every day will create a shallow root system, which dries out fast and weakens your lawn.

Right now, residents should be watering every other day, even numbered addresses on even numbered days and odd on odd. You should also water between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 6 to 10 p.m., avoiding the extreme heat hours.

