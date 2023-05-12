City of Kimberley to celebrate Public Works Week

Residents will have an opportunity to take a walking tour of the city’s Mark Creek Dam on Wednesday, May 24. Bulletin file

Public Works Week 2023 is coming up from May 21 to 27, and the city of Kimberley is participating in a number of ways.

In addition to a Public Works Open House on Wednesday, May 24, the city is also offering tours of the Mark Creek Dam the same day. Access to the city dam is controlled, so this is a once a year opportunity for a limited number of people to talk a guided walking tour.

If you’d like a tour, call 250-427-9660 to book your spot. First come, first serve. You must be physically able walk for the duration of the tour, about one hour. Please wear suitable clothing and sturdy footwear. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

The morning tour departs at 8:30 a.m. and returns at 11:30 am., and the afternoon tour starts at noon and returns at 3 p.m.

The open house event at Kimberley Public Works Yard begins at 8:30 a.m. and includes a hot dog and hamburger lunch beginning at 11 a.m.

Everyone is invited and see displays of city equipment including the Zamboni, tractor and field sweeper; heavy equipment and automotive shop, electrical genie lift; utilities department, pollution control centre photos and information; sewer systems vector hydro excavator truck; motor grader, mini excavator and front end loader.

Teachers, if you’d like to bring your class, register ahead by calling 250-427-9660.

These events help increase public awareness of the contributions made by public works professionals.



