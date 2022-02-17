City of Kimberley will continue to provide aministrative support to Youth Action Network

The Kimberley Youth Action Network has asked the City of Kimberley to continue to be the legal entity responsible for all aspects of administration of KYAN including providing financial oversight and grant reporting.

There are 28 youth action networks in basin communities throughout the East and West Kootenays, all funded by the Columbia Basin Trust. Municipalities act as legal entity for half of those networks. The City of Kimberley has been acting as legal entity for KYAN for 3-years with the current contribution agreement ending June 30, 2022. Columbia Basin Trust provided a grant of $165,000 total or $55,000 per year to support the program.

In her report to Council Manager of Community Development and Communications, Pam Walsh said that while year one was labour intensive with the creation of KYAN Committee Terms of Reference, appointment of committee members, and youth coordinator hiring, the past two years have been less so.

The Manager spends approximately one to two hours per month processing invoices, providing financial oversight and checking in with the Youth Coordinator. Upon consultation with the City’s Deputy CFO, the finance department spends approximately five to six hours per year supporting the program. The City has been collecting $5,500 in administrative fees from the Columbia Basin Trust contribution as authorized under the Contribution Agreement.

KYAN offers the following programming to Kimberley youth:

Leadership: KYAN youth participants took part in many leadership enhancement projects including Young Women in Science and Engineering presentations, Kimberley Top Teen Chef Challenge, Metis Roots program, Self-care in the Wilderness and Art Hub.

Environmental Action Team: Youth organized and participated in Earth Day events yearly, organized the Environmental Youth Summit and Climate Change Solutions events for Kimberley residents.

Full STEAM Tech Club (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math): Art, digital media, film lab and visual arts programming, Farmbot, CNC Machine, Midas Lab and other open source projects.

Job Readiness: KYAN youth participated in various experiential programs including Bees for Humanity, Whitebark Pine Project, leader connection program.

Play Proud: Get Active programming for local LGBTQ+ youth including outdoor hikes, boxing, bike rides, strength training, and indoor climbing.

