City supports upcoming work in Lois Creek Trails area

The area where the work will take place. Wildsight file

Kimberley’s new council held their first working meeting on November 14, 2022, after being sworn in during a ceremonial meeting in October.

During the meeting, Council gave their approval to providing a letter of support to Wildsight for the Lois Creek Wetland Restoration Project.

The Lois Creek Trails are located on the edge of the Townsite area, and are maintained by the Friends of Lois Creek and the Kimberley Trails Society. Some of them are on city property.

In a letter to Council, Tim Chapman from Wildsight explained that there has been a surge of trail users in recent years.

The Lois Creek system has been altered from its natural state, Chapman said, with both environmental and human factors contributing.

The Lois Creek Community Wetland Restoration project was identified as a priority after work done by hydrologist Ryan Macdonald. Friends of Lois Creek and Wildsight formed a partnership to advance the project, which will significantly improve freshwater aquatic habitat and reduce the human footprint and stress on the system.

The work will take place in the area surrounding the junction of Powerline and Florence’s Gully, which is city property.

Some funding has been acquired to begin the project and work is underway to secure additional funds.

It is hoped the project can begin next spring with design work being done this fall.

