Coats for Kids in Kimberley

Coats for Kids is an annual drive to bring coats to kids in the community that need them. Coats are collected all through October at Royal Lepage East Kootenay Realty office to help local kids in need. Togs, a local store donates any winter coats they have left each year, which is a great bonus. There are gloves, hand knit and donated by Sally Aitken, and hand knit hats as well, a great accessory to the coats. This year the Catholic Church has volunteered to give out the coats November 9, from 10-2. This is an initiative that is close to the hearts of all the realtors, and it is their pleasure to provide coats each year to those in need.

