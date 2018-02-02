College of the Rockies’ first-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) students will be hosting a Health Awareness Fair on Thursday, February 8

College of the Rockies’ first-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) students will be hosting a Health Awareness Fair on Thursday, February 8 from 11:00 am to 2:30 pm at the Baker Street Professional Centre.

Students will provide information on eight different health issues: antibiotic resistance, health screening across the lifespan, sexual health, recreational drug use, over the counter medication awareness, stress management, substance use and gastro-intestinal health.

In addition to providing valuable knowledge to the public, the Health Awareness Fair is an excellent learning experience for the student nurses. “Events like this help our students to develop teaching and learning skills related to health promotion and illness prevention,” explains BSN coordinator, Barb Fenwick. “In this activity, they will learn to engage the public in a meaningful way, to have the opportunity to interact with a variety of people and to hone their interpersonal skills.”

The Bachelor of Nursing students spent time researching their topics to find the latest, evidence-based health information in order to share the most up-to-date material with the public. The students designed their own brochures, handouts, and posters and determined their own delivery methods. Some booths will be interactive, some will use multi-media and some may even involve games.

The Health Awareness Fair will take place at the Baker Street Professional Centre (in the Safeway mall) on Thursday, February 8 from 11:00 am to 2:30 pm. Everyone is invited to stop by to support the students and to be introduced to important health information.

Learn more about College of the Rockies’ Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

College of the Rockies Nursing Students Holding Health Fair

