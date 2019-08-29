College of the Rockies prepares for new academic year

A white water rafting trip down the Elk River is the culminating event organized for College of the Rockies’ Orientation Week. Photo courtesy COTR.

College of the Rockies is welcoming new and returning students to the 2019/20 academic year, which gets underway on Tuesday, September 3.

Prior to Orientation Day, students are invited to participate in the second-annual Jumpstart Day on Thursday, August 29. Aimed at fostering student success, participants will be introduced to resources available at the College, and take part in short sessions on study and exam writing skills, time management, building community, bursaries and scholarships, and more.

On September 3, local businesses and organizations will be on site for the second-annual Community Showcase, an opportunity to share what resources they have available for College of the Rockies students.

“Students attend College of the Rockies from across the East Kootenays, from across the country, and from abroad,” says Doris Silva, Director of Student Affairs for the College. “It is important to us that they not only feel a part of the College community but that they feel a part of the Cranbrook community as well.”

The College’s Student Life department will be hosting a variety of activities including archery tag, a King of the Hill inflatable, corn hole, spike ball, and ladder ball throughout the day on September 3, and President Walls will host a free barbecue for all students and staff. For the first year, of-age students can also enjoy a beer garden, sponsored by the Fire Hall Kitchen and Tap.

Popular orientation week events will continue this year with the annual Pins N Pizza event at Juniper Lanes September 6 and an exciting white water rafting excursion down the Elk River in Fernie on September 9.

“Whether students taking part in these events are from outside of our region or are locals, these activities are aimed at creating lasting memories with a new peer group and to highlight how lucky we are to be located in the heart of the BC Rockies,” Silva said.

Learn more about College of the Rockies at: cotr.ca