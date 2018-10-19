Come to the Pool for Monster Mash of Family Fun

Beware! Be very aware at the Kimberley Aquatic Centre on Friday, Oct 26. Haunted houses, pumpkin hunting, photo booths, games, goodie bags and scarily swimming events will keep families entertained all afternoon and evening. “We are excited to incorporate some new events this year. Royer’s Landscaping has come on board to sponsor glow in the dark t-shirts for the Pumpkin Hunt. But children must register before October 15 to receive a free t-shirt!” says Ilo Van Gilder Aquatic Coordinator.

The event will start at 2pm during Toonie Swim with Halloween games in and out of the pool, photo booths and goodie bags for ages 3 and up. From 3-6pm the haunted house will be open for any children 7 and up that dare to enter!

The Pumpkin Hunt (sponsored by Royer’s Landscaping) is for children 11 years older. At 7pm they start searching with their pumpkin for goblins that are hiding in the dark but they will have to watch out for the monster hunters. An outrageously haunted house will be waiting for these children to come and visit. The late night swim will end at 10pm.

Registration forms for the pumpkin hunt are available at the Kimberley Aquatic Centre and for more information on all the events please contact 250 427 2983.