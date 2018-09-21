Kids Corner volunteers (from left to right) Lisa, Katharina, Jennifer and Twyla at last year’s Fall Fair (Corey Bullock file).

Coming soon: the Kimberley Fall Fair

The Kimberley Community Fall Fair is taking place on Sept. 29 and 30 this year at the Marysville Arena. On Saturday, Sept. 29 the fair will run from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 30 the fair will run from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m..

Event organizer Karen Rempel says that there are some new and exciting vendors and activities joining the fair, along with many returning favourites.

“We have monster trucks, chicken poop bingo, a photo booth, face painters, goat petting, a juggler, a rat rod display, the apple pie bake off, best decorated booth prize, door prizes and much more for the family to enjoy,” said Rempel. “The committee is working hard on adding new things continually, so come see what else we have added, it will be worth it!”

She adds that many of the vendors from the Kimberley Farmers’ Market will be attending, looking to sell the rest of their food and wares.

“We’re really looking forward to having them,” she said.

Every year the fair raises funds for local community organizations. This year the entire organizing committee is representing non-profit groups. All proceeds will be divided equally among these local community groups.

“By supporting the Kimberley Community Fall Fair you are giving money right back into our local community,” Rempel said.

The non-profit groups included are MS Society of Canada, Kimberley Seahorse Swim Club, Rocky Mountain Riders, Kimberley Elks Club, Kimberley X-Country Ski Club, Kimberley Refugee Resettlement Group and the Military Ames.

The full list of vendors includes the following: A Little of This and a Little of That, Candy Man, Beachcombers Hot Tubs, Kimberley Rotary Club, Inka, Kimberley Kritters, SC Design, Marlene’s Market Must Haves, Isagenix, Thirty One Gifts, Kootenay Crafters, Treasures From the Heart, Olives Unstuffed, Beauty & Braun, FortisBC, Northstar Roasting Co., Walker Sales, Sandy’s Best, Epicure, Jubilee Mountain, BR Custom Furniture, Haka-Can Cosmetics, Scentsy, Kootenay Whimsies, Kootenay Wool Creations, Astala Creations, Highland Soap, Creative Glass, Nora (Author), Paper & Cup, Bags Etc., Susan Lamb, Papered Chef, Bootleg Soap, Chef Bernard, Street , Ding Dong Donuts, Australian Pie and Mama’s Dumplings.

 

Previous story
New pastor for a new church
Next story
Chalet donates to Dynamiters

Just Posted

Craig Janzen running for Kimberley City Council

Craig Janzen is running for Kimberley City Council and hopes to be… Continue reading

Jason McBain making run for Kimberley City Council

Jason McBain is home again in Kimberley, and he wants to be… Continue reading

Coming soon: the Kimberley Fall Fair

The Kimberley Community Fall Fair is taking place on Sept. 29 and… Continue reading

Kevin Dunnebacke running for City Council

Dunnebacke is the owner and operator of K-Town Custom Auto.

Nigel Kitto seeks second term on Kimberley Council

Nigel Kitto is making another run for City Council, saying he is… Continue reading

VIDEO: Neighbours fear impact of B.C. tent city residents

Greater Victoria residents opposed to campers voice concerns at provincial campground

B.C. man serves jail sentence in courtroom – denied lunch, cigarette and cookie

Judge issues time out for probation breach

New evacuations ordered because of Florence flooding

Emergency managers on Friday ordered about 500 people to flee homes along the Lynches River

B.C. doctor weighs in on the kid ‘screen time’ debate

A Maple Ridge mother opens up about her children’s use of tablets, smartphones and television

B.C. councillor’s expenses being sent to the RCMP

Decision to have expenses audited and shared with RCMP taken at special meeting of council

More than 35 B.C. mayors elected without contest

No other candidates for mayor in the upcoming local election in 22 per cent of B.C. cities

Kootenay Farm to Folk: from the living room to the storefront

It’s been just over a year since Jessy and Rhianna Embury’s business… Continue reading

Legal society poster seeks complainants against two cops on Downtown Eastside

Pivot Legal Society became aware of allegations made against the officers after a video circulated

Jury to deliberate in case of Calgary man accused of murdering woman

Curtis Healy could be convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter

Most Read