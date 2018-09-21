Coming soon: the Kimberley Fall Fair

The Kimberley Community Fall Fair is taking place on Sept. 29 and 30 this year at the Marysville Arena. On Saturday, Sept. 29 the fair will run from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 30 the fair will run from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m..

Event organizer Karen Rempel says that there are some new and exciting vendors and activities joining the fair, along with many returning favourites.

“We have monster trucks, chicken poop bingo, a photo booth, face painters, goat petting, a juggler, a rat rod display, the apple pie bake off, best decorated booth prize, door prizes and much more for the family to enjoy,” said Rempel. “The committee is working hard on adding new things continually, so come see what else we have added, it will be worth it!”

She adds that many of the vendors from the Kimberley Farmers’ Market will be attending, looking to sell the rest of their food and wares.

“We’re really looking forward to having them,” she said.

Every year the fair raises funds for local community organizations. This year the entire organizing committee is representing non-profit groups. All proceeds will be divided equally among these local community groups.

“By supporting the Kimberley Community Fall Fair you are giving money right back into our local community,” Rempel said.

The non-profit groups included are MS Society of Canada, Kimberley Seahorse Swim Club, Rocky Mountain Riders, Kimberley Elks Club, Kimberley X-Country Ski Club, Kimberley Refugee Resettlement Group and the Military Ames.

The full list of vendors includes the following: A Little of This and a Little of That, Candy Man, Beachcombers Hot Tubs, Kimberley Rotary Club, Inka, Kimberley Kritters, SC Design, Marlene’s Market Must Haves, Isagenix, Thirty One Gifts, Kootenay Crafters, Treasures From the Heart, Olives Unstuffed, Beauty & Braun, FortisBC, Northstar Roasting Co., Walker Sales, Sandy’s Best, Epicure, Jubilee Mountain, BR Custom Furniture, Haka-Can Cosmetics, Scentsy, Kootenay Whimsies, Kootenay Wool Creations, Astala Creations, Highland Soap, Creative Glass, Nora (Author), Paper & Cup, Bags Etc., Susan Lamb, Papered Chef, Bootleg Soap, Chef Bernard, Street , Ding Dong Donuts, Australian Pie and Mama’s Dumplings.