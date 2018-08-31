Coming soon: The Kootenay Country Fair

On Sunday, September 9th the 41st Annual Kootenay Country Fair will be held at Fort Steele Heritage Town. This event is organized and run by a group of volunteers who have been meeting monthly since January. The Fair brings together exhibits, face painting, zucchini races, demonstrations, entertainers (Sage Grass and more), wagon rides, children’s games, caricature drawing, commercial tables, The Auction and more.

Calling all exhibitors of all ages in the areas of gardening, baking, preserves, crafts, arts, photography and reduce, reuse and recycle. Find the booklet at outlets such as Cranbrook Photo, Top Crop and Top Crop Too as well as the Cottage Restaurant and you will find exhibitor rules and all the other information you will need to know about the Fair. You can also find this information online at www.kootenaycountryfair.com You can submit your paper entries at Cranbrook Photo and the Top Crop Locations and online kootenaycountryfair1@gmail.com There is a mailing address for the entries and you will find that in the booklet. All entry forms must be received by 5 pm on Tuesday, September 5th. Late entries may be displayed but will not be eligible for judging. We are on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/kootenayfallfair/

For the third year, pre-sale tickets can be found at Cranbrook and Kimberley Chambers of Commerce as well as The Choice in Cranbrook and The Snowdrift Café in Kimberley. With a pre-sale ticket you will not need to wait in line when you arrive at Fort Steele. Fort Steele waives regular admission on this day resulting in the admission price going to the Fair Organization to start up the next year Fair activities. Fort Steele membership passes are not valid on this day. Adults: $5, age 6-13: $4, seniors: $4, family $15, under age 6: free Fort Steele Gate opens at 9am, all exhibits are on display until 4pm and The Auction takes place around 430pm. The Auction raises funds to go to scholarships for local high school students. Donations of unopened preserves or baked bread and pies or flowers and art works are always welcome. Bid often, bid high. There is a pancake breakfast from 9-11am and there are concessions with a variety of tasty food and treats throughout the day.

A little-known opportunity of the Kootenay Country Fair is the ability to have your entry selected to go on to the BC Fairs. The categories that are available for selection to go to Victoria for October 18-20 are: Members Choice Category #1: Arts and Crafts: Youth (12 years and under) Theme: paper pinwheel Members Choice Category #2: Sewing: open to all ages Theme: country and western Members Choice Category #3: Colour Photography: Open to all ages Theme: four season on the farm There is more information about this in the Fair booklet on page 23.

If you grew a garden this year and have too many Zucchini’s perhaps you would like to make one into a racing machine for the 3rd Zucchini Race. Register with Save On Foods, September 2nd to 8th in your age category: 5-7 yrs, 8-10 yrs, 11-13 yrs, 14 and over. Wheels and decorations are a fun part of building your speedy Zucchini Roadster. You can win 1 of 12 prizes at this event.

Some exhibits will be in different locations this year: the Opera House will have the Garden Produce, Cut Flowers and Preserves Section F&G. the Wasa Hotel will have the Adult Crafts and the Photography exhibit. Please note that pictures must be hangable for the photography exhibit and if they are not hangable you will need to make them hangable before you leave them for the display.

Volunteers are needed for face painting and running the kids games as well as helping set up exhibit spaces on Friday, receive and display items for judging on Saturday and helping host the exhibits on Sunday. Volunteers are always welcomed. In the booklet you will find the name and contact information of the convenors for the exhibits. If you love flowers and want to volunteer with this exhibit you will be contacting Laura, if you are passionate about Junior crafts and needlework you will be contacting Trudy and if photography is an interest of yours Roberta is your contact. There are many possibilities for volunteers. Spectators are warmly encouraged to view what a Country Fair has to offer. See you Sunday, September 9th.