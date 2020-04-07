Communication through Art

On Monday morning Lisa Ostendorf put some touch-ups to the painting she made on a window on Swan Valley Lodge last week. “It’s the only way I can communicate with my grandma,” she said. “It makes her happy.” Inside, watching at the work in progress, and occasionally pointing out recommendations, long-time Creston resident Geri Ostendorf never stopped smiling at the sight of her grandmother. Lorne Eckersley photo



