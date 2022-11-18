Community Paramedic program helps Kimberley seniors avoid hospital trips

The back of a BC Emergency Health Services ground ambulance. (Black Press file photo) The back of a BC Emergency Health Services ground ambulance. Programs like Community Paramedics aim to reduce trips to hospital by providing health support at home. (Black Press file photo)

Kimberley’s BC Ambulance Community Paramedic, Amber Pasula, appeared before Council last Monday evening to update them on how the program is progressing in Kimberley.

Pasula took over the position from Community Paramedic Aileen Boyd, who had been on the job since its inception in 2018.

The program helps bridge health service delivery gaps in rural communities.

Pasula works with older adults in Kimberley, particularly those with chronic illnesses such as heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes and those at risk of falls. The service is provided at no cost to the patient.

“I am the middle man,” she said. “I help them at home rather as opposed to them going to the hospital. East Kootenay Regional is very busy, as we know. If they have questions for their doctor, I can reach out for them.”

Essentially the program helps to stop hospital visits that may not have been necessary, she explained.

“B.C. needs this program,” Pasula said.

She says that much of the past five months has been training, although she does currently have 11 clients she visits.

Clients are referred to her through their family doctors.

