Compassion Project coming to Kimberley, Centre 64

Local Harm Reduction Teams throughout East Kootenay are bringing the Compassion Project to Centre 64 this Thursday, April 19 from 6p.m. to 9p.m..

The Compassion Project is an art show created for the purpose of sparking curiosity about values, beliefs, and assumptions surrounding drug use in local communities.

Jen Driscoll, who works for the Harm Reduction Team with the East Kootenay Addictions Services Society says that the ultimate goal of the project is to build compassion through increased awareness and understanding.

“We have a sense, when listening quietly, to stories in small circles that in our communities’ compassion is an untapped resource waiting to be expressed and shared. We know, given the opportunity, conversations will bring confidence to build capacity for healthy communities,” – Collaborative Harm Reduction Team, East Kootenay.

Community members who have volunteered to participate in the project had the opportunity to contribute a meaningful photo and were asked, “how do you want to be understood?” and “what is it like to be you?”

The collection of stories, information, and photos come together to create an art exhibit, free of charge, that are being displayed in communities throughout the East Kootenay region this month.

Green door will be providing refreshments, and transportation assistance is available. Call 250.919.7673 for more information.