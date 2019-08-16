Composting for Beginners Workshop in Kimberley: Teaching Backyard Composting Basics

Kimberley BC – Join Nadine Rake of the Zero Journey Blog for a Wildsight workshop focusing on compost. The workshop will be held in the Kimberley Community Garden (south of the Kimberley Aquatic Centre, on Rotary Drive) Wednesday August 21, from 5:30-7:00 PM. Registration is open at wildsight.ca/events for $15 per person or sign up with friend(s) and receive $5 off each additional registration. Bursaries are also available by contacting kimcranstudent@wildsight.ca or 250-427-2535.

Following the recent RDEK waste audit, it was found that 30% of what enters our landfills is compostable organic material. With that fact in mind, Rake urges everyone to think about proper backyard composting as an option to curb our waste. “Lucky for us” Rake points out, “composting is an easy and FUN activity that anyone can start at home”.

Nadine is an advocate for leading a minimal waste lifestyle and composting is just one way that she strives to lessen her environmental footprint. She will be teaching the basics of backyard composting, including: how to set up a bin, ways to properly work and maintain the pile while not attracting wildlife, and how to use the properly composted soil. There will be an opportunity to pick up some troubleshooting tips, ask some questions, dig in to some mood-boosting composted soil; AND go home with a little compost booster of local worms!

For anyone interested in taking the workshop that needs more information please contact kimcranstudent@wildsight.ca or 250-427-2535.